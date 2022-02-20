Virginia "Ginnie" Lefever Schwebel Hartman, 95, of Lancaster, PA, went to be with her Lord on Friday, February 18, 2022 at the home of her nephew and wife, Ric and Shirley Joline. Ginnie was born in Strasburg, PA, the daughter of the late Roy and Naomi (Gochenauer) Lefever and was the wife of the late John (Jack) Schwebel for 44 years and the wife of the late Bernard S. Hartman for 13 1/2 years.
Ginnie graduated from Quarryville High School in 1944. She also attended Lancaster Business School and Lancaster Bible College Evening Institute for several years. Her employment history included Eshelman Feed Mill (briefly) and 33 years for the PA Dept. of Labor and Industry as a clerk stenographer, administrative assistant, and assistant office manager.
She was an active member of First Church of God Lancaster, Grace Church Willow Street, and Calvary Church Lancaster. She sang in choirs and special music ensembles. She loved studying the Bible, Old Time Gospel music, reading, gardening and word/jigsaw puzzles. She was a generous and loving person whose home was always open to missionaries, visiting pastors and singing groups.
She is survived by three step daughters, Karen Yohe, York, Cheryl Hartman, Lititz and Lois (Jay) Aument, Conestoga; five step grandchildren, 7 great-step grandchildren and one great-great-step grandchild. She is also survived by two sisters, Charlotte Keperling, Lititz and Betty Jane Musser, Lancaster as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. She was the 11th of 14 Children and was preceded in death by 3 brothers and 8 sisters.
A Celebration of her life will take place at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. You may greet the family at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. A light luncheon will follow the service. All are invited.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Calvary Church Global Missions Fund.
