Virginia "Ginger" (Lang) Binderup, 73, received an invitation from The Lord she could not refuse on Monday, May 29, 2023. She battled cancer for four and a half years, fighting hard with the hope of spending more precious time with those she loved and enjoyed so much.
Ginger thoroughly enjoyed the little things in life - she treasured sitting on her backyard patio sipping wine, "digging in the dirt", reading books, and loving on her beloved granddog Sophi. When she wasn't on the patio, she was going out of her way to brighten other's days. She showed her thoughtfulness and selflessness through many ways: surprising friends and family with food deliveries (many of which were her own secret recipes), hosting neighborhood parties, and sending her infamous notes signed with a cursive "G". Although by nature she was very simplistic, she was also very particular about only doing things "the right way".
But her passion and perfection could never be replicated no matter how hard you tried to follow her words of wisdom. Never expecting anything in return, Ginger did everything out of the genuine kindness in her heart. At the same time, she was always appreciative and heartened from the love and support shown to her by others.
Ginger adored and protected her family passionately and fiercely and would do anything for them. She was treasured as an AMAZING wife, mother, Grami, sister, aunt, and friend. Ginger is survived by the love of her life Robert "Bob" Binderup. Bob never left Ginger's side throughout their 52-year marriage and loved her equally with all of his heart. After spending most of their married life in Lancaster, they recently moved to Pottstown, Pennsylvania so they could be closer to their only child: Tiffani BinderupMcKee. Simply put, the love Ginger had for her daughter cannot be adequately expressed - it was far too deep. Bob & Ginger also welcomed Tiffani's husband Jon into the family with open arms. Of the many titles Ginger held, being a "Grami" to her granddaughter, Kyli McKee, was her most cherished role. Kyli was the apple of her eye, and Ginger happily sacrificed so much in any effort to help Kyli succeed in her educational journey.
Ginger also had a special place in her heart for her extended family: Tatiana Robinson, Chad & Paula Binderup, her nieces Caitlyn, Alison, and Paige Binderup, sister-in-law Cindy Grimm (Joe), a nephew, and many other nieces. Ginger is also survived by three siblings: Linda Fritsch, Ken Lang, and Linwood Lang. She is reunited now with her sister Beverly Leakway, brother-in-law Russell "Butch" Jenkins, and nephew Rusty Jenkins.
Ginger was such a joy to so many - her friends, family, and everyone else who had the privilege to meet her.
To put it plainly, she was simply the best and will forever hold an irreplaceable space in our hearts; one that is impossible to fill. Though many will miss Ginger, we will also rejoice that she is at peace with The Lord. Now is the time to remember how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11 AM with a "Celebration of Life" at The Pottstown Elks Club, 61 E, High St., Pottstown, PA 19464. For online condolences please visit our website www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Gifts in lieu of flowers may be made in Ginger's memory to the Astra Zeneca Hope Lodge of the Amer. Cancer Society, 110 W. Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012. The Hope Lodge allowed Bob & Ginger to stay while she was receiving treatment in Phila. to ease their commute.
Warker~Troutman Funeral Home Inc is honored to serve the Binderup family.