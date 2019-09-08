Virginia G. Burch, 74, of Red Wing, MN, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the Bayview Nursing home in Red Wing. She was born January 2, 1945, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Edward and Virginia "Annabel" (Pannell) Burch. She grew up in Strasburg and graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 1963.
She worked at a gift shop in Strasburg and various restaurants in the area. In 1993, she moved to Red Wing, MN and started working at Pro Act, where she worked for 10 years until her retirement. She enjoyed nature, animals and cooking. She was an avid reader and enjoyed collecting books.
She is survived by her sister, Ann (James) Dankers of Lake City, MN; 2 nephews, James (Holly) Dankers of Mount Joy, PA and Jeffrey (Brenda) Dankers of Paoli, PA and 1 niece Lisa (Dan) Possehl of Red Wing. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
A private family burial will take place in Strasburg, Pennsylvania at a later date. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com