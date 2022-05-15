Virginia Felten Masterson, age 92, went home to be with the Lord peacefully, while in the presence of family on April 30, 2022, at Willow Valley Lakeside in Willow Street, PA. She was the loving wife of the late James Everett Masterson to whom she was married for 67 years. Born in Sheboygan, WI, Ginny was the daughter of the late William and Matilda Rudy Felten. She was a graduate of Central High School in Sheboygan, WI. Ginny graduated from Wheaton College with a B.A. degree in Sociology in 1951.
Her husband, Jim, purchased a Distributorship license with ServiceMaster in 1960 and moved to CT where he and Ginny were active business partners. After 30 years they sold their business of 6 branches/ 47 franchises and moved to the Willow Valley Retirement Community where they have lived for over 20 years.
Ginny's interests included gardening, music, traveling, hiking, reading, and board games. She was active in Christian Women's Club, and in teaching Sunday School and Ladies' Bible classes. She also served on the board of Africa Inland Mission.
"They that wait upon the LORD will renew their strength; they will mount up with wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not faint." Isaiah 41:10. Ginny is now in the presence of Jesus Christ whom she trusted as her personal Savior and Lord. To God be the glory!
Ginny is survived by her children: Robert C., husband of Priscilla Masterson of South Hamilton, MA, David L., husband of Rachele Masterson of Aberdeen, NC, Lois E., wife of James Wills of Pawcatuck, CT, and Carolyn J., wife of Mark Kinzer of Kenya, Africa; 15 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren; and her siblings: Frances, wife of the late Clifford Leonard, Arlisle, wife of Gilbert Beers, William, husband of the late Doris Felten, and Joyce, wife of Dave Detert.
A Celebration of Life Service is planned for Friday, August 5, 2022 in Groton, CT at the Groton Bible Chapel, 66 Toll Gate Road, Groton, CT 06340.
