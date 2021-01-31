Virginia Fay "Ginny" Haldeman, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born, Friday, June 22, 1934 in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Priscilla (Wolford) Diegel. She was married 66 years to Eugene H. "Pop" Haldeman, Sr., who passed away in January 2018.
Ginny was a member of Glad Tidings Church in Middletown. She had previously worked for Masonic Village and M&M Mars, both in Elizabethtown. She was a life member of the Elizabethtown Fire Company and the Ladies Auxiliary. Ginny loved hunting with her husband and spending time at their cabin in Blain, Perry County. She also loved vacationing in Ocean City, MD. Her greatest love was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Virginia is survived by four children: Eugene H. Haldeman, Jr. and wife Marion; Lucinda Marie (Haldeman) Bowman; Phares "Bill" Haldeman and wife Patricia, and Daniel L. Haldeman and wife Bonnie, all of Elizabethtown; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and seven siblings. She was predeceased by a brother and a granddaughter.
Services will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »