Virginia (Edwards) Gamba, 76, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Chalfont PA, Penllyn, PA and Apollo Beach FL, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born December 11, 1943 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Dorothy C. (McGaw) Edwards.
Virginia was a graduate of Cheltenham High School and Bucks County Community College. As a young adult she was an avid snow skier and ski instructor. She worked as a computer programmer and analyst for several companies including Merck & Co., and Colonial Penn Insurance. She loved animals, especially her cat Honey. Virginia enjoyed concerts, theater, artwork and traveling.
She is survived by her son, Brandt and his wife, Melinda, cousins, Donald D. Muir and wife Mary, Donald A. Muir and his wife Marilyn; and close friends including Eva Myers and Deb Fritchman.
Service and interment will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
