Virginia E. Buckley, 94, of Elizabethtown passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born in Three Springs, PA, she was the daughter of the late Hugo and Nell (Park) Tacchi. Virginia was the wife of the late Harold J. Buckley who passed away on February 25, 2012.
Virginia was a graduate of John Harris High School in Harrisburg. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hershey and retired from JB Hostetter working in the paint department.
Virginia is survived by a daughter, Sharon Florey, wife of Lynn of Goodyear, AZ, and four grandchildren, Adam Morton, Desiree Weber, Austin Florey, and Kyle Florey.
She was preceded in death by a son, James C. Buckley and a sister, JoAnn Lutz.
A graveside service will be held at Gravel Hill Cemetery, 54 Gravel Hill Rd., Palmyra, PA 17078 on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com