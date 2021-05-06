Virginia Deitz Moll, 77, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Cornwall, she was the daughter of the late John and Sally Reppert Deitz. Virginia was the loving wife of Carl Moll, Manheim.
Surviving in addition to her husband Carl, is a son, Tom Moll, Marietta, four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Terri Shertzer.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Indiantown Gap. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
