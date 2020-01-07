Virginia D. Loch

Virginia Dunham Loch, age 82, of Holtwood, formerly of Yardley, PA, went to be with her Lord on December 14 at her home. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Loch.

Surviving is a daughter Kathleen married to Jeffrey Lizotte. Two grandchildren, Cassandra married to Darin Zook and Caitlin married to Jeremy Gibson and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at New Providence Church of God, 269 Cinder Road, New Providence, PA on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10:00AM with Pastor Dwight Lefever officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Kindly omit flowers. Contributions can be made in Mrs. Loch's memory to Solanco Neighborhood Ministries, 355 Buck Road, Quarryville, Pa 17566. Arrangement entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net

