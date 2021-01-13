YORK – Virginia B. "Ginny" (Klepper) Simpson, 91, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 at SpiriTrust Lutheran at Sprenkle Drive. She was the wife of Ralph E. Simpson, Sr. who passed away December 24, 2017.
A graveside ceremony celebrating Ginny's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover with Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder officiating. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the Heffner Crematory & Funeral Chapels Facebook page at www.facebook.com/heffnertributes/live . Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., York is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Simpson was born on September 16, 1929 in Rogersville, TN. She was the middle child of nine to the late Thomas and Ninnie Lucellie Klepper. She lived in Peoria, IL for 20 years until 1969 when she and her late husband moved their family to York.
Ginny was a loving homemaker and will be fondly remembered for spoiling her family with her homemade biscuits and gravy for breakfast and her signature potato salad. She was also a talented crafter, able to see something she liked and then craft a version of her own, better than the original. Following her retirement from McDonald's restaurant as a dining room hostess, Ginny enjoyed traveling with her husband to Casa Grande, AZ for the winter months and then returning to York in time for summer family reunions on the Susquehanna River. She was also a past member of the White Rose Square Dancers and loved to square dance with Ralph.
She is survived by two daughters, Sammie R. and husband John Wisner of York and Martha L. and husband Pete W. LoBianco, Sr. of Dover; a son, Ralph E. Simpson, Jr. and wife, Linda Simpson of Millersville; seven grandchildren, Shawn S. Boyer and husband Brian, Pete W. LoBianco, Jr., S. David LoBianco and wife Noreen, Stephen LoBianco and wife Jenna, Megan E. Collyer and husband Adam, Andrew W. Simpson and wife, Dana and Patrick M. Simpson; nine great-grandchildren, Zachary Paup, Zoe and Eli Slothower, Jonah and Tessa Livoti-LoBianco, Bailey LoBianco, Cooper Collyer, and Ellie and Luke Simpson; and a great-great-grandson, Quinn Irwin. She was preceded in death by her eight siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave., York, PA 17404.