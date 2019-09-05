Virginia B. "Ginny" Blair, age 79 of Christiana, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Mount Joy Hospice Center. She was the wife of James E. Blair with whom she celebrated 54 years of marriage with on December 4th.
Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Bernice Branson McCarraher. In her free time, Ginny loved reading, doing crossword puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving besides her husband are 3 children: Melissa A., wife of Glenn Denlinger of Strasburg, Lori J. Simmons, significant other of Mike Calhoun, and James E. Blair Jr., both of Christiana, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson. She was preceded in death by a brother Ira "Butch" McCarraher.
Funeral Service will take place from Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA 17509, on Monday, September 9th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ginny's memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or the Alzheimers Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave, Suite 205, Harrisburg, PA 17110. shiveryfuneralhome.com