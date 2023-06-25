Virginia Ann Lancaster (Gine) of Lancaster, in her 90th year, passed away on June 21st, 2023 at Brethren Village, Lititz.
Born in Langhorne, PA Gine was the daughter of the late Charles and Margaret Beck, wife of the late Dr. Edward Lancaster (Ted). Gine is survived by her four sons Edward III (Ned) & Valarie of Homosassa, FL, Dr. Dwight & Olivia, Willow Street, Thomas & Tammy, Lovettsville, VA, and Keith of Lancaster. Gine was a grandmother to Christopher, Laura, Stephanie, Dwight, Jr. (DJ) & his wife Emily, Heather, Tiffany and Chad, and a great grandmother to Addison.
Gine moved to Lancaster in 1959 when her husband set up his medical practice. She was dedicated to her sons and had great satisfaction in being involved in the community. She held leadership roles in the Junior League of Lancaster, The National Council for Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Mental Health in America in Lancaster, The Wheatland Foundation and Highland Presbyterian Church where she served as an elder.
Gine was a caretaker and always considered the needs of others, whether family, friends, or people she worked with. Gine and Ted loved to travel but she was happiest being with her church family, or playing bridge.
Gine's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Brethren Village for their dedication and care given to our mother. Thank you to Hospice and Community Care.
Memorial service will be held at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 East Roseville Road on Saturday, July 15th. Family greetings at 10:00 a.m., followed by service at 11:00 a.m. To honor our mother's love of colors, please do not wear black, instead wear bright summer attire.
If you wish, kindly donate to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster or Schreiber Center for Pediatrics.
