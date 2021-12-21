Virginia Ailene Brill, 66, of New Holland, PA went home to be with her Lord on December 19, 2021. She passed away from this life with her husband of 47 years, Michael Brill, at her side. Virginia unexpectedly died following complications from surgery at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Virginia is survived by her three daughters, Wendi Horst wife of Jared Horst, Suzanne Helmick wife of Thomas Helmick, and Brittany Brill partner of Andrew Couldridge. Virginia was blessed with four grandchildren, Jessica Horst, Kimberly Stauffer wife of Dwight Stauffer, Emily Helmick and Joshua Horst. Virginia was also anticipating the birth of a great grandson in May 2022.
Virginia was a member of First Baptist Church of New Holland. She loved the Lord and all of her brothers and sisters in the church fellowship. In addition to her family and church she loved live music and some exciting bucket list items. Her adventures included extreme rides of all kinds and sky diving on her 60th birthday.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland, PA with Pastor Jack Peters officiating. Interment in Ranck’s United Methodist Cemetery, New Holland, PA. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:30 -8:00 P.M. and on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.BeckFuneral.com
