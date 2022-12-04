Virginia A. "Ginny" Franke, 72, of Lititz, went into the arms of the Lord, December 1, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband and Pastor. Born on May 5, 1950 and raised in Collingdale, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Ruth (Shaffner) Fetrow.
Ginny was a devout Christian and member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church. At the church she was on the fellowship committee and Altar Guild. She was an avid reader and enjoyed knitting. Most importantly she was dedicated to her family and cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed by her husband Rick; daughters, Christine Tercha, wife of Donald of Honey Brook, and Bonnie Miedema, wife of Jelmer of Merion, MA; her grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Mom Mom", Rachel Tercha, Gwen Miedema, Morgan Miedema, Nicholas Miedema, and Jacob Tercha; and brothers, George Fetrow, husband of Joan, and John Fetrow, husband of Maryann. She was preceded in passing by her son, James Perloff.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 Owl Hill Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. A viewing will be held from 9:30 AM 11 AM at the church, service and luncheon to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church, at the address above or Luthercare, luthercare.org/donate-now/
