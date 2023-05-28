Virginia A. "Ginny" Dalton

Viriginia A. "Ginny" Dalton, 87, of Brethren Village, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Raleigh B. and Jane E. (Wright) Hughes.
Ginny was a 1956 graduate of the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing and practiced nursing for several years before joining the staff of Conestoga View. She served as the Director of Admissions for many years before her retirement. During her retirement years she enjoyed traveling with relatives and attending concerts and plays at the Fulton Theatre. She was a dedicated volunteer with Hospice & Community Care, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021. Ginny was a devoted member of Grandview Church in Lancaster for over 62 years and was involved in many areas of church leadership.
Ginny is survived by her son, John (Candice Pacheco), Maui, HI; daughter, Lynn (Christopher Ayers), Benbrook, TX; brother, John Hughes; nephew, Kirk Hughes (Charlotte); niece, Sheila Hain (Doug); nephew, Michael Hughes; and numerous extended family members.
Interment at Grandview Church Memorial Garden at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care by visiting: https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/.