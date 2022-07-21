Virginia A. "Ginny" Brandt, 77, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Thomas G. and Ethel Chaney Hoffman Phillips. She was the loving wife of Barry L. Brandt. Ginny enjoyed going fishing.
Surviving in addition to her husband Barry, is a brother, John husband of Mary Phillips of Cornwall, sister-in-law, Virginia Arnold Phillips of Lebanon, brother-in-law, David Stillwagon of Townsend, TN and several nieces and nephews. Ginny was preceded in death by a sister, Susan and a brother, Tom.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
