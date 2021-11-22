Virgil W. Zook, age 58, of New Holland, PA, passed away at the Ephrata Hospital on Saturday, November 20, 2021. He was the husband of Ruth Glick Zook, with whom he celebrated 35 years of marriage on April 12th. He was born in Ephrata, son of Erma L. Beiler Zook of Gap, and the late Chris F. Zook. He was an active member of the Worship Center, where he served on the usher team. He was a co-owner of Clean Energy Heating Systems of Honey Brook. Virgil was known as a storyteller, comedian and a friend to all. He never met a stranger. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving besides his wife and mother are 3 siblings: Vivian wife of Nathan Stoltzfus of Campobello, SC, Victor husband of Sherry Stoltzfoos Zook of Gap, Vietta wife of Allen Wood of Peach Bottom, 7 nieces and nephews: Trisha wife of Chris Westbrook, Austin Stoltzfus, Jennifer wife of Patrick Yoder, Brittany, Brandon & Courtney Zook and Sophia Wood.
Funeral service will take place from the Worship Center, 2384 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA on Wednesday November 24th at 11 a.m. with Pastors Matt Mylin and Amos Dienner officiating. Interment will be in the Petra Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the Worship Center on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Worship Center. The service will be livestreamed at worshipcenter.org/funeral shiveryfuneralhome.com