Virgil E. Wynn, 81, of 1416 Lincoln Heights Ave., Lot 230, Ephrata, PA passed away at home with his loving wife by his side on Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Walter and Mona Hyman Wynn. He was the loving husband of Shelley M. Witman Wynn. They were married 36 years last January.
Mr. Wynn was a retired lineman and cable splicer for the Enterprise Telephone Company. A member of Ranck's United Methodist, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, antiques, and spending time with his family.
He will also be lovingly missed by his children: Deb Wynn, Michael married to Kelly Wynn, both Ephrata, John married to Lauren Spotts, Jonestown; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Russell, Floyd, Ronald, Mildred Resch, and Edith Northeimer.
At Virgil's request, there will be no service. Furman's – Leola
