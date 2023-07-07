Virgie M. Knier, 89, of Lititz, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation, Lititz. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late William Heagy and Mary Shaffner Heagy wife of Reuben Bouder.
Virgie was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim. She worked in the housekeeping department at Moravian Manor, Lititz. She was a devout Christian who read her Bible daily. Her family and grandchildren were her greatest joy. Virgie enjoyed gardening, playing cards and had a love for the beach, especially Ocean City, Maryland.
Surviving are three children, Ken E. husband of Kathy Knier, of Marietta, Doris J. Knier, of Lititz and Terri Bucher companion of Phil Saleet, of Lititz, seven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and two brothers, Ralph Heagy, of Bridgeport and Claude Heagy, of Lititz. She was preceded in death by a sister, Rachel Carpenter, and four brothers, William, Samuel, Wesley, and Robert Heagy.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Virgie's Memorial Service at Buch Funeral Home, 216 South Broad Street, Lititz, PA 17543, on Thursday July 13, 2023 at 2:00 PM Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 PM until the time of service.
Those desiring can send contributions in Virgie's memory to Neffsville Nursing and Rehabilitation, 2829 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family on-line condolences please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
