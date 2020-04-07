Virgenmina Fernandez, 64, of Lancaster, PA formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Felix A. Maldonado and Rosa M. Arroyo.
Virgenmina was the recipient of an Associate's Degree in Arts and a Bachelor of Science Degree from the Boricua College of New York. She spent her career as a dedicated educator in the School Districts of New York and the School District of Lancaster, PA. Virgenmina most valued her time with family outside of her committed duties as an educator. She enjoyed time at the beach and cookouts amongst her loving family and would be the first one to dance whenever her favorite songs played. Her spirit for enjoying life in each moment and being thankful for all of God's blessings were her most adored traits.
Virgenmina is survived by her two daughters, Farrah Fernandez of Lancaster, Marlin Castillo and spouse Bradley Castillo of York. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Daijenara and Scarlett Hernandez, Ava and Caleb Castillo, and goddaughter Katiria Heefner of Lancaster.
She reunites with her parents and late brother Felix Maldonado Jr., and is survived by two brothers, Miguel Maldonado, and Victor Irizarry, and three sisters, Iris Ruiz, Daisy Agosto, and Yvette Maldonado.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Virgenmina's final resting place will be at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. A Celebration of Life service will be planned and announced at a future date. Please extend condolences from the convenience of your home on Virgenmina's obituary page at SnyderFuneralHome.com
