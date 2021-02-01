Virgen Ivette Torres, 62, of Lancaster, went into the arms of her Lord and savior on January 28, 2021. Her family is very proud of her for courageously battling her ongoing health issues for more than 40 years. Born in Orocovis, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Sergio Torres Hernandez and Paula Camacho Suarez.
Ivette was a devout Catholic. She was a parishioner of San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, where she assisted with the church festivals and a member of the Legion of Mary. She enjoyed playing Bingo, jigsaw puzzles and arts & crafts. Most importantly Ivette loved being with her family, as they brought her great joy.
She will be sorely missed by her siblings: Maria L. Malpica, wife of Jorge L. of Lancaster, Daniel Torres, husband of Angelica Zays of Lancaster, Milda I. Ortiz wife of the late Andres of Southbridge, MA, Elvira Alvarado, wife of Humberto of Southbridge, MA, Nelson Torres, husband of Maria of Quarryville, Magda L. Torres, wife of Otilio Lopez of Puerto Rico and Alix S. Smucker, wife of Christopher of Lancaster, her longtime caretaker: Senaida Nunez, as well as countless nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her parents and brother, Ediberto Torres.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA at 6PM. Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 4PM until the service.
