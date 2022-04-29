Violetta M. Weaver, 93, of Lititz, went home to be with her Lord, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. She was born in East Earl, PA to the late Charles B. and Susan E. (Schaeffer) Stauffer. She was the loving wife of the late Norman W. Weaver for almost 70 years, who passed away in 2019.
Violetta was a member of Crossroads Community Fellowship (formerly Hess Mennonite Church). She worked for Heagy Meats as a clerk for 38 years and volunteered at the Re-Uzit for 32 years. She enjoyed camping, traveling, gardening and gospel concerts. Most of all Violetta enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be remembered for the annual Christmas cookie bake.
Violetta is survived by her children: Shirley Garman (Robert) of Lititz, Kenneth E. Weaver (Deb) of Lititz, Jane Pfautz (Jeff) of Ephrata, Glen N. Weaver (Mary) of Lititz, Galen L. Weaver (Bobbi) of Stevens, Daryl M. Weaver (Kim) of Lititz, Diane Baldridge (Greg) of Tulsa, OK; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and sister, Mary Jane (late Lester) Wenger. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary L. Weaver; grandson Justin Weaver; great-granddaughter Hannah Garman; her brothers: Harry Stauffer, Lester Stauffer and Melvin Stauffer.
Funeral Services will be held at 4 PM on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Crossroads Community Fellowship, 1060 E. Newport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 1 PM until the time of service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodcrest Retreat, 225 Woodcrest Drive, Ephrata, PA.
