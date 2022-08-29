Violetta E. Groff, 99, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at United Zion Retirement Community, Lititz. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Luke and Elsie Eckert Groff.
A caregiver most of her life, Violetta also worked at Lancaster General Hospital in the maternity department. She was a member of White Oak Church, Manheim. Her interests included scrapbooking and oil painting.
Surviving are two sisters: Romaine Hershey of Penryn, Shirley wife of Paul Wenger of Brunnerville, a sister-in-law, Luella Groff of Lebanon and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Clifford and Galen Groff and a brother-in-law, Glenn Hershey.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Violetta's Funeral Service at White Oak Church, 1211 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Thursday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Interment in Middle Creek Cemetery, Ephrata Township.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Violetta's memory to United Zion Retirement Community, Benevolent Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com