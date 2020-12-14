Violet Venetta Nagle was called home for her eternal peace and rest on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the age of 101. Violet passed away peacefully in her sleep under the loving and watchful care of Hospice & Community Care and Keystone Villa Ephrata staff. Born in Rothsville, she was the loving daughter of the late Calvin M. and Daisey S. (Bouder) Adams. She was the wife of the late Luther "Lut" Nagle, who died in 2001.
Violet spent her teenage years growing up during the Great Depression. Because of the circumstances at the time, she had to quit school in the tenth grade at Rothsville High. She was employed by various factories in and around Lititz early on in her life helping to support the family. She often took in other people's washing to help make ends meet. Most importantly she was the primary care giver for her special-needs daughter, Sandy, all her life.
Our Dad often told us that when they got married in 1937, "Your mother didn't even know how to boil water. Look at her now, she is a damn good cook!" One of her favorite things to say during mealtime was "I don't know if this is good, or if I was just hungry for it." One of our fondest memories is the mountain of delicious home baked cookies for the holiday season.
Violet was a faithful member of Lititz United Methodist Church for over seventy-five years. She continued attending with the help of others until the virus hit. Her faith never wavered, and it was her guidepost throughout her lifetime. Violet's church family was extremely important to her for growth and support. Especially those affectionately known as "The Church Ladies."
Violet is survived by two children: Sandy Nagle, Keystone Villa Ephrata, and Denny Nagle, husband of Linda Meyer Nagle, Sorrento, FL; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, three step grandchildren, and three step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two children: Pat Spence, who died in 2017 and Dale Nagle, who died in 1972.
Due to the COVID Virus, burial will be private at Brunnerville UMC Cemetery. Pastor Steve Rodgers, Lititz UMC will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com