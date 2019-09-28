Violet R. Ickes, 109, of New Holland, formerly of Philadelphia, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, after a brief illness, at Garden Spot Village.
Born in Shamokin, she was a daughter of the late John and Mary (Oster) Reichley. Her first husband, George Smith, died in 1988, and her second husband, James Ickes, died in 2001.
Violet graduated with a bachelor's degree from the Philadelphia School of the Bible. She later retired, after 34 years of service in 1975, as store manager for Link-Belt in Philadelphia.
She was a member of Glading Memorial Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia where she sang in the choir.
Surviving are two sons, Glenn, married to Edith (Hogan) Smith of Newark, DE, and Mark, married to Eileen (Smith) Smith of Annville; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.