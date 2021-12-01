Violet M. Neff, 75, of Acworth, GA, formerly of Quarryville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
She was the wife of the late James C. Neff who passed away in 2018. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Edger and Mabel Brubaker Rineer.
Violet had worked as a production worker for Sechan Electronics, Inc. of Lititz for 15 years until her retirement. Prior to that, she had worked in a garment factory in Brownstown.
She was a member of Bascomb United Methodist Church in Georgia, and had been a former member of Lampeter United Methodist Church.
Violet enjoyed knitting, crafting, playing cards and bingo, and had a business with her husband making chocolate candy. Her charitable endeavors included knitting hats for the homeless, donating to Christ Home in Paradise, PA and donating time with the Women’s Auxiliary at her church in Georgia.
Violet is survived by her daughter, Julie M. Watkins of Acworth, GA, with whom she resided, son Jamie R. married to Erin Neff of Lancaster, her step-daughters: Lee Anne Stichler of Sebring, FL, and Dianne married to Michael Gassert of Myerstown; her daughter-in-law, Susan Neff of Killeen, TX; her 13 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren, and her sister, Joyce of Strasburg. She was preceded in death by her step-son, David Neff, and siblings: Mabel Dickel, Raymond and Harold Rineer, Gladys Graybill, and Shirley Sanderson.
Friends will be received by Violet’s family on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 10-11 AM at the Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 South Decatur St., Strasburg, PA, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will follow in Calvary Monument Bible Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Christ’s Home, 3182 Lincoln Hwy East, Paradise, PA 17562. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com