Violet M. (Kozlosky) Mikos, 93, beloved wife, mother, grandmom, great-grandmom, and sister, passed peacefully on Saturday April 15, 2023.
Born and raised in Shenandoah, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Dora Saluta Kozlosky. She shared 61 years of marriage with her husband Paul, Sr. prior to his passing in 2014.
Violet graduated in 1947 from J.W. Cooper High School in Shenandoah, PA. In 1951 she graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Reading, PA. As an R.N., Violet worked at The Ephrata Community Hospital and the family practice of the late Dr. William G. Ridgeway in Akron. Over the years, she also provided care for family, friends and neighbors.
Violet is survived by her three children, Paul Jr., Gary (LuAnne) and Joseph, her grandchildren Krista, Ken and Karson, great-grandchild Konnor, and her sister Elizabeth (Betty) Seidel. She was preceded in death by siblings Benjamin Kozlosky, Alexander (Sandy) Kozlosky, Helen Wagner, Leonard Kozlosky and Irene Kufro.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Ephrata, PA. In her earlier years she participated in the church choir.
She most loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed bingo, lottery ticket scratch offs, as well as traveling to California, Las Vegas and New Jersey.
The Mikos family is grateful to the staff at Maple Farm for the outstanding care and comfort that Violet received during her stay.
A visitation will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, 17522. A Mass of Christian Burial celebration will follow at 11:00 AM at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, 17522. A live stream of the mass will be available at www.omphchurch.com. Final commendation and farewell will be Tuesday, April 25 at The Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Violet may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.