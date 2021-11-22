Violet Lyndell Weitkamp, 90, of the Susquehanna Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Ctr., Columbia, formerly of Lancaster, entered into rest on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Henry Clay and Luella Marie Kulp Givler. She was the loving wife of Kenneth W. Weitkamp who died in Dec. 2007.
Mrs. Weitkamp worked as an assembler for RCA, Lancaster where she retired after 45 years. A member of the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, she was an avid golfer and bowler. She was a member of the USBC Women’s Bowling Team traveling to States and Nationals for 50 years. She loved her family, life and people; and enjoyed traveling all over the U.S.A.
She will be lovingly missed by her sons: Timothy L. married to Sheila, Abbeville, SC, Kenneth G. married to Lin, Mount Joy, Wayne W. married to Deb, York; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Doris Lorraine married to Kenneth Feldman, Huntington Beach, CA. Two brothers, Clay Eugene and Henry Earl Givler preceded her in death.
Private Interment: Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, memorials are welcomed to: Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Furman’s – Leola