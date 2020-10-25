Violet Louise Madara Diehl, formerly of South Spruce Street in Lititz, went to be with Jesus during the morning of Thursday October 22, 2020 at Luther Acres in Lititz. Violet was happy to meet Jesus and to join her husband, parents, and other loved ones in eternal life.
Born January 27, 1931 in Tremont, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania-she was the fourth and youngest child of Charles Frank Madara and Anna Louise Ney Madara. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence (Larry) Henry Diehl, her parents, and her siblings, Joseph Madara, Ralph Madara, and Elizabeth Madara Snyder.
Violet's three children, all of Lititz, survive ‘mom'; Christine Louise Diehl Bossert; Lawrence (Larry) Allen Diehl, husband of Verdie Kasses Diehl; (Barbara) Kay Diehl Melchi, wife of Barry Melchi. Also surviving are grandchildren: Keith Diehl; Teresa Louise Diehl Goodhart wife of Mike Goodhart; Christina Diehl; Michelle Louise Bossert Stauffer wife of Phil Stauffer; and Kevin Bossert. Great grandchildren are: Ramey Diehl, Kaillee Goodhart, Trent Goodhart, and Taylor Goodhart.
Violet loved music and was an accomplished pianist. She also played the organ and the flute. Violet worked as a secretary at Bethlehem Steele until she became pregnant with their first child. She was the director of Vacation Bible School at the Moravian Church. Violet also taught Sunday school at the Moravian Church and Lititz Trinity EC Church, and volunteered at The Lancaster County Home as a Red Cross "gray lady" for years.
Violet gave her mother and mother-in-law elderly care for 17+ years in her home.
Services will be held at Trinity EC Church at 44 E. Orange St., Lititz on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020. Visitation at 10:00 AM Service at 11:00 AM. All are welcome.
