Violet L. Kauffman, 46, of Gap, formerly from Milton Grove, passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 22, 2021. Born in Mount Joy Township, she was the daughter of the late John & Victoria Gibble Kauffman of Milton Grove. She was the wife of Justin Bullock. Violet was employed at Dollar General in Gap, PA. Violet had an immense passion for drawing and loved video games in her spare time, along with her love for family and friends.
Surviving are her daughter Juliet and son Casteel of Gap, PA; her sister Delilah Miller of Marietta, and her two brothers John Kauffman III, husband of Cindy McConnel Kauffman of Elizabethtown, and Clinton R. Kauffman of Milton Grove.
