Violet L. Kauffman, 46, of Gap, formerly from Milton Grove, passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 22, 2021. Born in Mount Joy Township, she was the daughter of the late John & Victoria Gibble Kauffman of Milton Grove. She was the wife of Justin Bullock.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 6-8:00 PM in the Family Life Center of Elizabethtown Grace Church, 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, PA. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
