Violet K. Wissler, 98, of Manheim, died on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Kleinfeltersville, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Belva Royer Knier. Violet was the loving wife of Victor E. Wissler who died in 2003. She was a 1938 graduate of Manheim High School and was a faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim. Violet enjoyed traveling, gardening and yard work. Her family was her life and she loved to spend time with them whenever possible. A hardworking woman, Violet worked until the age of 80, working for the former Bond Foundry in Manheim, her entire life.
Surviving are two sisters, Mary K. Witmer and Pearl K. Bard, both of East Petersburg, thirteen nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Victor Trevor Wissler, and four siblings, Belva May Shuman, Gertrude McCue, Annie Pittinger, and Ralph Bashore.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Violet's funeral service at the Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim, PA, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be at Kreider's Brethren Cemetery, Manheim. Those desiring may send contributions in Violet's name to Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 48 Market Square, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com