Violet I. Noll, 89, entered Heaven at her Warwick Township home on Wednesday, July 13, 2021, with her loving family by her side. She was born in Ephrata to the late Aaron and Martha (Nolt) Martin. Violet shared almost 35 years with her husband Charles J. Noll before his death in 2007.
She worked as a nurse in Philadelphia before marrying Charles, and then became a wonderful caring housewife for their family.
A member of Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, Violet was active in the sewing circle making knot quilts. She enjoyed sewing school kit bags for MCC, and reading her Bible and Christian novels. She was also active in The Gideons International.
Violet and Charles spent part of the winter months at their Sebring, FL home, where she volunteered for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed completing puzzles and playing Upwords with friends, and playing Dominoes and Chase the Rat with her grandchildren.
Violet's surviving family includes her children, Linda, wife of Rodney (Reed) of Lititz, and Kenneth Noll, husband of Liz of Akron; foster-children, Khang Tran, Minh Tran, Philip Hammer, and Virginia Miller; grandchildren, Carissa Fritz, Charlotte Reed, Benjamin Reed, Jonathan Noll, husband of Andi, and Jacob Noll,; and foster-grandchildren, Ethan and Claire Tran.
A viewing will take place 9 to 10 AM, followed by the celebration of Violet's life at 10 AM with The Rev. Leonard Rutt officiating, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Hammer Creek Mennonite Church, 590 Hammer Creek Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 www.gideons.org/donate To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com