Violet Fahnestock Hosler, 79, of Clymer, PA, peacefully entered Glory on Wednesday evening, January 5, 2022 at her home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Jacob N. and Luetta F. Wenger Fahnestock. She was the wife of Wilbur H. Hosler for 57 years on July 5.
A homemaker, she was a member of The Summit Church in Indiana, PA and a former member of the Church of the Brethren. In addition to making a home for her family, she assisted her husband in his former auctioneering profession and, more recently, with his church pastorates in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.
Violet enjoyed life. Some of her pleasures included needlework, gardening and preserving food for her family, and especially spending time with her family at their cabin in Potter County.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons, Loren F., husband of Jacqueline S. Young Hosler of Lancaster, Sidney F., husband of Kara J. Kunkle Hosler of Corolla, NC, and Eric F., husband of Krista M. Ahlquist Hosler of Canfield, OH, a granddaughter, Brooke Hosler, and two grandsons, Ryan Hosler and Grayson Hosler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepmother, Anna Mary Roland Fahnestock and a brother, Victor W. Fahnestock.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Middle Creek Church, 351 Middle Creek Road, Lititz, PA. Masks are encouraged. Interment in Middle Creek Cemetery is private. There is no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made to Summit Church, 2707 West Pike Road, Indiana, PA 15701, www.summitpa.church, earmarked Hosler Memorial. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a livestream of the memorial service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »