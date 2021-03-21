Violet E. Frey, 84, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born in Hershey, she was the daughter of the late Harvey H. and Sara (Brightbill) Ebersole. Violet was the wife of the late James L. Frey Sr. who passed away on October 24, 2014.
Violet was a graduate of Hershey High School class of 1954. She retired from Hershey Foods working in data processing. She was a member of Bright Hope Church in Elizabethtown. Violet enjoyed Southern Gospel Music, NASCAR, and most of all spending time with her family.
Violet is survived by two sons, James L. Frey, husband of Gail of Elizabethtown and Randall E. Frey of Palmyra; two grandchildren, Sarah E. Frey of Mount Joy and David J. Frey, husband of Kati of Elizabethtown; a great-grandson, Timothy Frey; two brothers, Roy B. Ebersole, husband of Velma of Manheim and Gary R. Ebersole of Elizabethtown; and a sister, Ruth A. Ebersole of Hershey. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harvey H. Ebersole, Jr. and his wife, Sandra Ebersole; and Violet's sister-in-law, Verna Ebersole.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bright Hope Fellowship, 345 North Deodate Road, Middletown, PA 17057. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com