Viola "Vi" Adair, 102, of Lancaster, went into the arms of the Lord on July 24, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Nora (Spahr) Adair.
Loving known as "Aunt Viola" to her family, she was a longtime parishioner of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manheim. She volunteered with the Manheim Red Rose Lioness Club, Meals on Wheels in the Manheim area, Wanders of Manheim Hiking Club and the Nearly-Nu-Shop. She will be remembered for her dedicated years at Warner Lambert, where she retired in 1988 and Manheim Auto Auction. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, and watching sports.
Aunt Viola will be missed by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Harry and Nora Adair; sisters, Helen Adair Keebler and Mae Maurer, wife of Ramen; brothers, Clarence Adair, husband of Aletha, Elmer Adair, husband of Martha and Elam Adair, husband of Marion.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2 S. Hazel St. Manheim, PA 17545. Guests are invited to a visitation from 1 PM until the time of the service. Interment to follow at East Petersburg Mennonite Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church at the address above.
