Viola Marie Pearson, known to most as Sissy, passed away at the age of 81 on Wednesday, August, 5, 2020. Born to Lavinia and William Dixon she was raised in Lancaster.
A true matriarch to her family and the community, she worked as a Lunch aid for Thaddeus Stevens for 20-plus years retiring from McCaskey High School. She loved to sit on the porch being nosey and playing cards and just being surrounded by her loved ones.
Surviving are her daughters, Darlene Pearson and Jennel Rutherford; her grandchildren, Adrian, Michael, Brian, Trae, and Taylor; eighteen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her son, Raymond Pearson, her grandson, Darnell, and her brothers, William, Carl, Robert and Cleon.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 12-2:00 p.m. at The Groffs Funeral and Cremation Services, 528 W. Orange St., Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.) Masks and social distancing will be required, 25 people inside at a time.
