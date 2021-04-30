Viola M. Hostetter, 90, of Ephrata, formerly of New Holland, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Ephrata Manor. Her husband, J. Paul Hostetter, preceded her in death in 2016.
Born in Kirkwood, she was the daughter of the late Harry S. and Edna (Dagan) Graver.
Viola graduated from Quarryville High School. In addition to being a homemaker, she volunteered for 25 years at Ephrata Community Hospital, was active with the Farm Women's Society #14, and enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, and spending time with family.
Surviving are three children: Sharon married to Gerald Leaman, New Holland, Gary married to Barbara Hostetter, Lancaster, Carol married to Duane Hurst, Lititz, six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, a sister Barbara married to Clinton Rohrer, Lititz, and a brother Melvin married to Arlene Graver, Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by a son Ronald Hostetter and four siblings: Harry Jr., Verna, Velma, and Mary.
The family greatly appreciated the care given to Viola by the Ephrata Manor and hospice staff.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, New Holland with Pastor Tim Hodge officiating. The service will be livestreamed. Please go to www.groffeckenroth.com, click on her photo, and follow the link to view the livestream. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Ephrata Manor, 99 Bethany Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
