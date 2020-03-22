Viola M. Haldeman, 98, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Evansville, IN, she was the daughter of the late Frank E. and Laura M. Schmitt Decker. She and her husband, Robert G. Haldeman, celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary on March 8.
A homemaker, Viola was a faithful and the oldest member of Chiques Church of the Brethren, Manheim where she had been active with the Women's Aid Society. She sewed over 300 comfort tops that were donated to the needy and helped her husband with their family business, Stauffer's Home Roasted Corn Meal. During World War II she served as a Private First Class medical technician in the United States Army Medical Corps at Camp Lee, Virginia, where she and Robert first met. In addition to cooking, she enjoyed volunteering her time at COBYS Family Services and Susquehanna Valley Pregnancy Center.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by (4) children, Patricia A. wife of John Kapp, Mechanicsburg, Dennis R. Haldeman, Akron, Gary L., husband of Sonda Hershey Haldeman, Manheim, and Scott E., husband of Judy Brubaker Haldeman, Manheim; a foster daughter, Ruth Schlotzhauer of Malvern; (8) grandchildren; (9) great-grandchildren; and (2) siblings, Ervin A. Decker, and Harold A., husband of Carolyn Decker, all of Booneville, IN. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Carol Holland Haldeman; a great-grandson, Conner M. Holland; and (4) siblings, Charles S., Russell W., Ruth J., and Grace Pauline Decker.
Interment will be private for the family. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family requests that flowers please be omitted. If desired, contributions may be made payable to Service Ministries and mailed to Chiques Church of the Brethren, 4045 Sunnyside Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Wednesday, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »