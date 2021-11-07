Viola E. Renninger White closed her eyes and passed away peacefully at 103 years of age at Luther Acres, Lititz, PA on November 1, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Mamie (Kershner) Renninger. She was born on February 3, 1918, in East Earl Township, Lancaster, PA.
Viola resided most of her life in Ephrata. She was a 1936 graduate of Ephrata High School and was employed at the Walter W. Moyer Co. for several years, later as a secretary at the Lucy B. Hayes School for Nurses at Sibley Memorial Hospital, Washington, D.C. In 1983 after 36 years of working in accounting, she retired from Hamilton Equipment, Inc. in Ephrata, PA.
Viola enjoyed all kinds of crafts and music. She especially liked the big bands of the 1930’s and 1940’s. She also enjoyed theatre, and lectures which she attended at “Quest” for approximately six years. She was an avid sports fan, especially football, basketball, soccer and Little League Baseball.
In earlier years she enjoyed traveling, both in and out of the country. Gardening was also a favorite activity.
Viola spent many years doing volunteer work. For a number of years, she volunteered at the Ephrata Cloister Museum Store and was a member of the Ephrata Cloister Associates. She volunteered at the Ephrata Community Hospital for 16 years and was a 25-year volunteer with the Lancaster County Office of Aging. For 5 years she volunteered with the Holiday Project delivering gifts on Christmas Day to patients in hospitals, nursing homes and home bound people.
Many years ago, Viola read an article on things to do to keep your mind alert. She decided she would begin memorizing poetry. As a result, until the end of her life, she could recite from memory numerous long and intricate poems from many different poets. She completed memorizing and reciting her last poem just weeks before her death.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin P. White and the following brothers: Roy and James who both died in infancy, Harry of Lancaster, Ralph of Stevens, Gordon of Middletown, Clair of Ephrata, and Arthur of Manheim. Sisters preceding her in death were: Florence Shupp of Denver, Laura Leed of Denver, Elva Springer of Akron, and Eleanor Mumma of Ephrata. She is survived by her sister, Fae Reber of Lititz, many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Viola was a member of Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, Denver, PA.
A private grave side service at Terre Hill Cemetery, East Earl, PA will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Community, 1149 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.