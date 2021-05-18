Viola E. Culbreth

Viola Elizabeth Culbreth, 61, of 726 South Plum Street, died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Viola (Betsy) Culbreth was born on May 29, 1959. She is the daughter of the late Margaret Culbreth and Raymond Sam Brown. She graduated from McCaskey High School.
Viola worked in the food industry for several years and retired after 28 years of service from M&M Mars in Elizabethtown. Some of her favorite hobbies were traveling and visiting family and friends. Viola enjoyed going to the casinos and spending time with BFF (Best Friends Forever Social Group). Viola has always been the glue that kept the extended family together. Her home was the common place for hosting family gatherings and get together with friends.
Surviving in addition to her son, Dougquan Culbreth, and grandson Dougquan Culbreth, Jr. are five brothers: Raymond Culbreth, Kenneth Culbreth, Paul husband of Grace Culbreth, Roger husband of Marilyn Culbreth, and Albert Brown; five sisters: Susan wife of Chris Collins, Cheryl Simms, Pam Brown, Ramilee Washington, Cecillia Dunmeyer, and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Eugene, Jimmy, and Ronny Culbreth; as well as two sisters: Barbara Culbreth-Windham and Joyce Culbreth.
Family and friends will be received at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday May 20, 2021 from 5pm to 7pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Viola's honor can be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or a charity of choice.
