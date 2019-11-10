Viola B. Redcay, of Manheim, formerly of Stevens, in her 100th year, passed away peacefully at home, on Wed., Nov. 6, 2019. Viola was a daughter of the late Sherman F. & Ada Mae (Brown) Kessler and the wife of Earl Redcay, Jr. until his passing in 2009.
Viola was a co-owner of the Philco Appliance store in Denver for over 20 years. She was a former member of the Denver Woman's Club, the Green Valley Country Club Ladies Auxiliary, and enjoyed card clubs. Viola was a member of St. John's UCC Church in Denver. She has happily resided with her granddaughter, Deanna, in Manheim for the past nine years. She loved her family most of all. Her vibrant smile and sweet presence will be missed.
Viola is survived by five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, & 22 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Floyd K. Sensenig & daughter, Jeanette Sensenig; eight siblings; & 4 grandchildren.
Viewings will be held Sun., Nov. 10th from 6 – 8 PM and Mon. Nov. 11th from 9 – 10 AM in St. John's UCC Church, 659 S. 4th St., Denver, PA 17517 where the service will begin on Mon. at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.
Memorial contributions to St. John's UCC Church, 659 S. 4th St., Denver, PA 17517.