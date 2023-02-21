Vinh X. "Nhut Hanh" Huynh, 77, of Manheim Township, passed away at home on Thursday, February 16, 2023. She was the daughter to the late Ly Huynh and Bay Truong and was born in Phu My, Vietnam. She is survived by her husband, Tiet V. Nguyen, of 51 years.
Vinh obtained her bachelor's degree and was a respected high school biology teacher in Vietnam. When she moved to Lancaster, she worked as a seamstress for Donegal Industries in Mount Joy where she retired in 2008.
Vinh was a devout Buddhist. She was well known for her calligraphy work that can be found in this regions Buddhist Temples. In addition, she spent much of her free time volunteering for several charities connected to Buddhist Temples.
In addition to her husband, Tiet, she is survived by her son, Dr. Quang (Tran Ngo) Nguyen, of York, a daughter, Dr. Minh (Truong) Nguyen, of Mechanicsburg, a sister, Ba Huynh, of Vietnam, a brother, Thuan Huynh, of East Petersburg, and four grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing and service that will be held from 1 to 4 PM on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A Cremation Ceremony will follow in Snyder's Private Crematory.
In addition to flowers, contributions may be made in Vinh's memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Miami, Fl 33131 or online at: www.Parkinson.org
