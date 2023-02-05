Vincent Vuono, Jr., 65 of Marietta, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Vincent Sr. and Anna T. (Calabrese) Vuono. Vincent was the husband of Jean Marie (Gainer) Vuono, with whom he celebrated 42 years of marriage.
Vincent was a graduate of Central York High School class of 1975 and Millersville University class of 1979. He worked as a forms designer for NCS, Pearson, and Scantron. He was a dedicated member of Mary Mother of the Church Parish in Mount Joy. He was involved throughout the years with Marietta Jaycees, Donegal Youth Soccer, Boy Scout Troop 263 and Troop 53. His final act of love was to be an organ donor.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Jean are two children, Annelise Vuono of West York and Daniel Vuono, husband of Laura of Summerville, SC; a grandson, John Vincent Vuono of Summerville, SC; and two sisters, Angela Geltz and Vanessa Riley both of York.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before Mass from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Maytown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Mother of the Church Parish (address above) or Donegal Conoy Christian Food Bank c/o Pat Vogel, 155 Vinegar Ferry Road, Marietta, PA 17547. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com