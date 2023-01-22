Vincent Basciano (Vince, Vinny) was born in Ephrata, PA and raised in New Holland, PA. He died of natural causes at his home in Washington, DC, where he had lived most of his adult life. Vincent was employed as concierge at The Washington Hilton for many years while studying law in the evenings. He retired from the US Department of Justice where he served as an attorney in the Environment and Natural Resources Division.
He was predeceased by his father, Dr. Philip J. Basciano, and his mother, Lora (Glahn) Basciano.
He is survived by brother Dennis P. Basciano of Manheim, PA, brother Albert J. Basciano (wife Jane) of Lititz, PA, nephew Phillip J. Basciano (wife Keslie) of Denver, CO, niece Hannah J. Basciano of Lititz, PA, and Great Aunt Tess Glahn of Ithaca, NY.
Vincent loved travel and was multilingual in English, French, and Mandarin. As a young man he lived abroad through Youth for Understanding and most recently served as an adult volunteer to the program.
In high school he participated in dramas and musicals. He played the accordion and the piano, and had an extensive music collection.
An avid reader, Vincent had a comprehensive and varied library of books in many languages.
Vincent requested no services be held at his passing. Instead, you may choose to honor his memory by donating to: Elton John AIDS Foundation, or Youth for Understanding.
