Vincent Liaguno, 82, of Lancaster, passed away December 3, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Newark, NJ he was the son of the late Anastacio & Angelina (Pirone) Liaguno.
He was devoted to his Catholic faith and was a long-time member and usher at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Vinnie was the consummate gentleman who will be remembered for his generous spirit and always having a joke to share. He was a lifetime New York Yankees aficionado and Frank Sinatra fan, and his favorite pastime was socializing with friends, especially dear friends Bob & Shirley Loucks of Newton, NJ.
He will be sorely missed by his son Vince A. Liaguno, fiancé of Brian Charles of Troy, MI; sister, Gloria Gajewski, wife of the late Richard, of Basking Ridge, NJ; nieces and nephews, Richard Gajewski (Kim) of White House Station, NJ, Vicki Gajewski of Boca Raton, FL, and Valerie Barber (Kenneth) of Basking Ridge, NJ; grand nieces and nephews, Brittany Gajewski, Alexa Barber and Michael Barber.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave. Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 11 AM. Burial will take place sometime in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org/donate
