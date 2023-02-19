Vincent Lee Keagy, AKA Killer', 80, of Milton, DE, left the dock one last time on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born in Lancaster, PA, to Ethel and Elwood Keagy. Vince retired from Wheatland Junior High School where he taught industrial arts and coached soccer and basketball. He was a natural musician and enjoyed playing the guitar and piano. His greatest passion was fishing and sharing this passion with all those who fished on the Miss Kirstin. His family and friends are missing him dearly; however, we believe the fish of the Delaware Bay are sighing in relief.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Judy; children, Vince Keagy, Jr. (Jeanette), Kyle Keagy (Melissa) and Kirstin Garcia (Luis); grandchildren Jamie, Alex, Zion, Zachary and Stacey; numerous great-grandchildren; and Gibbs the Cat.
A memorial service will be planned in the next few months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Milton Fire Department, 116 Front Street, Milton, DE 19968 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton, Del., where online condolences are welcome for the family at www.shortfuneralservicesandcremation.com