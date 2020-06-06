Vincent K. Fox, 38, of Akron, died unexpectedly after a brief illness on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home.
Born in Lancaster, he was a son of Donna F. (Weaver) Fox and the Late Gary L. Fox.
Vincent worked as an order picker for many years at Denver Cold Storage, Inc. He enjoyed watching movies, traveling, and participating in Meet-Up groups.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Donna Fox and her companion Ron Kissinger of Stevens, are three siblings, Virginia, married to Jeremy Cammauf of Adamstown, Andrew Kissinger of Denver, and Brooke Kissinger of Stevens; two nephews and one niece; maternal grandmother, Alma, married to Stan Farmwald of Goshen, IN; and paternal grandfather, Irvin Weaver of Lancaster.
A private graveside service will be held at Bowmansville Mennonite Cemetery, Pleasant Valley Road, at the convenience of the family. Kindly omit flowers. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
