Vincent J. Mizak, 68, of Elizabethtown, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Deborah A. (Morris) Mizak and two children, Michael J. Mizak and Brianna M. Mizak, all of Elizabethtown.
A viewing will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church, 904 Mill Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 10-11 AM. Private interment will take place in Mount Tunnel Cemetery, Elizabethtown, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Vincent's memory to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com