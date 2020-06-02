Vincent J. Gerardi, 83, of Lancaster, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital.
He was married 47 years to Loretta Neri Gerardi who died in 2009. Born in Brooklyn, NY he was the son of the late Antonino and Angelina Guardino Gerardi.
Vincent had been employed as a lithographer in the printing industry. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lancaster. He enjoyed carpentry, Word Search puzzles, cooking and playing on his tablet.
Surviving are two daughters, Marie Gerardi and Concetta Gerardi both of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by three siblings.
Services and interment will be private due to social distancing and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
